If you finish Getting Over It, a very awesome ending awaits

Getting Over It By Bennett Foddy is an infuriating game. As a man stuck in a cauldron, one must reach the apex of a bizarre mountain strewn with even more bizarre objects. And that has to be achieved using only a Yosemite hammer.

It's the stuff of nightmares, but it's also weirdly moreish: once you start it's hard to put it down. At GDC 2019, during a panel entitled 'Put Your Name on Your Game, a Talk by Bennett Foddy and Zach Gage', Foddy brought attention to one of the game's cleverest twists. Some players will already know about this, but for the vast majority (including me) who lack the patience to complete the game it's fascinating.

Spoilers below:

Foddy: When players finished Getting Over It, players could join a chat room where Bennet would congratulate them IN REAL-TIME. (He got a notification on his phone every time someone finished the game so he could log on.) Some examples:#GDC19 pic.twitter.com/2OXTrwP3JfMarch 18, 2019

As the images embedded in that Tweet suggest, those who manage to beat Getting Over It are thrown into a chatroom hosted by Bennett Foddy. It's interesting to note, though, that before reaching this chatroom the game asks whether the player is streaming or not. If they answer yes, the chatroom isn't available.

The samples in that Tweet are benign and grateful (also a tiny bit doubtful—is this really Bennett Foddy?) but this exchange takes the cake for me:

Player: I've come to realize that, as I go higher up the mountain, I got more relief falling than getting progress

bennett: yes, I feel exactly the same

Getting Over It is available on Steam.