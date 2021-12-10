Icarus adds 3 new missions, makes it easier to find your own corpse

Audio player loading…

Survival game Icarus had a big launch last weekend, but it was a bit of a bumpy ride for players who experienced optimization problems, crashes, and issues with the game's offline mode. Throughout the week developer RocketWerkz has been hotfixing and patching the game, and heading into this weekend another big patch has gone live.

First, for those who have powered through many or all of the missions in Icarus, three new prospects have been added. In Fire Walk players will have to recover a bio-weapon that was dropped on the planet's surface, in Wet Work there's yet another big predator to eliminate, and Solid Metal will direct you to gather resources, process them, and stuff them into drop pods for extraction into outer space.

And good news for anyone who has died on the planet and then tried to recover loot from their own dead bodies: that should be a lot easier now. Until today it was frustratingly hard tracking down your own corpse (or the loot bag that represents it)—the map simply doesn't zoom in all that close so it's hard pinpointing the exact location of your death icon, and dense foliage is extremely good at hiding all sorts of things, from animal carcasses to the sack of loot you drop when you die.

There will now be an in-game marker to show your loot bag, so you won't have to rely solely on the map, which should help immensely. Player icons have been improved in general, and compass waypoint icons have been enlarged.

Other highlights from the patch notes include gold spawning in greater frequency, two new items you can craft in the space station workshop (a hammer and a campfire), and the squashing of bugs that could prevent players from completing the missions El Camino and Desert Expedition.

I've been enjoying Icarus myself, discovering that after the early grind to level up, starting over from scratch on each new mission isn't nearly as repetitive as I expected. I still hate and fear bears, but at least now when they murder me I'll have an easier time finding my corpse.

Here are the complete Icarus patch notes: