I want this power supply with built in redundancy

FSP Group, one of the largest true manufacturers of power supplies in the world, has released its Twins Series power supply, with an ATX size, designed for PS2 chassis, and without the need for a front end bracket. Proving innovation in power supplies can still happen, Twins has two power supply modules built in which work with each other at the same time. Plus, if one of them fails, the other can take up the slack immediately. You'll no longer have to worry about losing important work if your PSU gives up the ghost and your PC powers down mid-project.

The power supply modules are hot swappable, with handy clips and handles to slide them in and out, even while your machine is still running. It's also got all the standard good stuff like over current protection, short circuit protection, over voltage protection, fan failure protection, and it's got an 80 Plus Gold efficiency certification rating. In addition, the power supply's software monitors power input, output, efficiency, and warns you if anything's getting out of control.

The Twins power supply has a rated output power of 500W (with a 700W version coming soon), and as for the connectors, it has:

1 x 24 pin ATX

2 x 4+4 pin

2 x PCI-E 6+2

6 x SATA

2 x Molex

1 x Floppy

They're available now for $399 at both Amazon and Newegg, and from the main FSP website.