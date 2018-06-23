HyperX’s Alloy Elite RGB and Pulsefire Surge RGB offer the best in affordable, high-performance gaming hardware

Kingston rolled out its HyperX line of high-spec overclocking memory modules in 2002. The brand has come some ways since, having launched its first HyperX Cloud headset in 2014 - award-winning hardware which combined affordability with professional performance like no other. Fast forward four years, and the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard and the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB mouse lead the way in performance, cost and, crucially, style. Available from Currys, let’s take a look at what’s under the hood.

The HyperX Alloy Elite is considered one of the best gaming keyboards money can buy, and HyperX Alloy Elite RGB pushes the envelope further still. The mechanical keyboard uses Cherry MX switches with 100 percent anti-ghosting features and N-Key rollover functionality.

The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB supports a whopping 16 million colours, and boasts a unique light bar and dynamic lighting effects - complemented by dedicated media buttons, a sturdy volume wheel, and quick access buttons for lighting effects, brightness and Game Mode. If you don’t fancy the existing colour scheme, the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB comes with additional titanium-coloured texture keycaps which suit its solid steel frame.

As detailed by our sister site TechRadar , “if you’re looking for a well-performing mouse that won’t break the bank, you won’t find anything much better than the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB.”

It’s hard to argue with that, as the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB deftly combines its Pixart 3389 Sensor with native DPI up to 16,000. Its durable Omron switches are rated for 50 million clicks, while its onboard memory lets you store your own customisations - underscored by HyperX’s NGenuity software. Large skates make gliding a dream, and a light ring provides dynamic 360 degree RGB effects. In short: the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RBG is not only a top performer, it’s a looker too.

HyperX is your one-stop brand for all your gaming needs. Across all platforms, its ingenious blend of affordable, high-performance hardware suits all budgets and play styles - and looks great in motion to boot. The RGB range is the latest line from HyperX, with more planned in future. Be the best without breaking the bank.