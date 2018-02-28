Humble's Brawler Bundle puts up its dukes with Rivals of Aether, BlazBlue, Street Fighter X Tekken

Whether your fighting flush or guarding your pennies, Humble's latest gathering of games has something to suit your budget. Well, that's assuming you like beat 'em ups.

If you don't, you're as screwed as me playing any beat 'em up in the history of beat 'em ups. But if you do, you might like to know the Humble Brawler Bundle's pay what you want tier features BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend, Skullgirls, and GUILTY GEAR XX ΛCORE CORE PLUS R—the latter of which means business because it's stylised in all-caps.

Step up to the bundle's 'pay more than average' weight division—$5.59 at the time of writing (£4.02 or thereabouts)—and face-off with Street Fighter X Tekken and Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!! That last one really means business. Caps lock and five exclamation marks? Listen mate, I don't want any trouble.

Graduate to the bundle's main card by paying $9 (around £6.47) to unlock all of the above, plus GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN-, and Rivals of Aether. Launched last year, Rivals offers a pixelated riff on Super Smash Bros and looks lovely. Here's a trailer from last year:

As always, payment here is divvied up between Humble, the games' devs and a charity of your choice. Direct Relief and the American Cancer Society are this bundle's nominated organisations.

Check out the Humble Brawler Bundle in full over here.