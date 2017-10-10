Humble Store Female Protagonist Sale celebrates gaming's leading ladies

You wouldn't know it from the intimidating pile of Alien Isolation and Rise of the Tomb Raider DLC on offer, but there are some good deals in the Humble Store's Female Protagonist Sale. The aptly titled sale is now live and will run through 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific) this Friday, October 13. It boasts a small but strong selection of big and indie games alike, including such highlights as:
- Crypt of the Necrodancer: 80 percent off
- Life is Strange - Complete Season: 75 percent off
- Her Story: 75 percent off
- Alien: Isolation: 75 percent off
- SteamWorld Heist: 66 percent off
On top of the aforementioned DLC stampede, you'll also find more modest deals on Bayonetta's excellent PC port (25 percent off) and Tacoma (20 percent off).
