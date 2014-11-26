Humble Sega Bundle is live, and also a bit weird

A new Humble Bundle is live. This time it's Sega's catalogue that's being plumbed for a pay-what-you-want bag of games. That should be a good selection for PC gamers—Sega have become a safe haven for some of our best strategy game developers. But while there are some undeniable classics, the whole thing is a bit... odd.

Here's the list:

Pay-what-you-want

Dreamcast Collection (Sonic Adventure DX, Space Channel 5 Part 2, Crazy Taxi and Sega Bass Fishing)

NiGHTS Into Dreams

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Total War: Rome 2 - Caesar In Gaul DLC

Miles' Tactic DLC for Football Manager 2015

Beat the average

Empire: Total War

Company of Heroes 2 - The Western Front Armies: Oberkommando West

Pay $12 or more

Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai

There's some good stuff in there. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed is a lot of fun, and thus the best Sonic game in decades. Empire: Total War is good, and Shogun 2: Fall of the Samurai is great. But it's strange that the bundle dials down so much on DLC for games that it doesn't also include. It's not like Sega don't have an extensive PC catalogue to draw from.

Company of Heroes 2's DLC is the exception in that it's a standalone thing that gives you access to that game's multiplayer—albeit with limited options. Fall of the Samurai is also standalone, although I'm not sure why, for the increased price, it doesn't also include the bigger main game.

The bundle runs for the next two weeks, and more games are promised down the line. And, as always, the bundle also benefits a selection of charities—including AbleGamers, Special Effect, The Willow Foundation and GamesAid.