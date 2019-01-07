HTC announces lightweight, portable VR headset Vive Cosmos

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, HTC unveiled the Vive Cosmos, a play for the best VR headset crown that promises to be easier to set up and can be taken on the go. The Cosmos features a flip-up design for when you want to see outside the mask without taking the entire headset off, and it does not require external tracking devices like the base sensors needed for the Vive and Vive Pro. And, in addition to running it from your gaming PC, it appears it will also connect to your smartphone. There's a brief teaser above.

Beyond that, we don't know a heck of a lot more about the Vive Cosmos, such as pricing, complete specs, or when it will be available (dev kits will arrive in early 2019, according to a press release). I'm sure we'll hear more information during the rest of CES this week.