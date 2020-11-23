Every Call of Duty: Cold War zombies camo challenge

Looking to ace all the CoD: Cold War Zombies camo challenges? Not only do the camo skins give your guns a little makeover, they also serve as a reminder of the milestones you've achieved in this mode. Making it all the way to the Mastery level rewards us with animated skins, which are bound to turn a few heads in matches.

Whether you've killed thousands of zombies, or can rack up consecutive eliminations without taking damage, there's a camo to mark your triumph. If you're eager to kit out your weapons with some stylish camo skins, it's fair to say that you have a lot of zombie slaying ahead of you. Once you're happy with your weapon choice and loadout, let's go over all the Call of Duty: Cold War camo challenges in Zombies, and the rewards you can earn by completing them.

Call of Duty: Cold War zombies camo challenges

You can check out the camo skins on offer, and their corresponding challenges by selecting a weapon in your loadouts. Click on Gunsmith, select the Appearance tab, and then choose Camo to track your progress on each challenge.

Rifles

Category Challenge Rewards Grunge Get 50/250/750/1500/2500 kills with your weapon. Stroke/ Glacier/ Grudge/ Bloodshed/Rotten. Liquid Get 50/250/750/1500/2500 critical hit kills with your weapon. Wasteland/ Amphibian/ Boundary/ Threshold/ Banished. Brushstroke Get 50/250/750/1500/2500 kills with your weapon when it has Pack-A-Punch upgrades. Extortion/ Degeneration/ Downfall/ Drench/ Chemical. Vintage Get 3/6/9/12/15 elite eliminations with your weapon. Decadence/ Bravado/ Funkadelic/ Boutique/ Maniac. Fauna Get 10 kills rapidly 2/4/6/8/10 times with your weapon. Growl/ Scavenger/ Zebra/ Blue Tiger/ Rising Tiger. Topography Get three or more critical hit kills rapidly with your weapon 5/10/15/20/25 times. Acidic/ Gunrunner/ Forecast/ Cartographer/ Sunder. Infection Get 20 or more consecutive kills with your weapon without getting hit 2/4/6/8/10 times. Corrosion/ Corrosion (alternate)/ Entropy/ Glitch/ Conviction.

(Image credit: Treyarch, Activision)

Launchers

Category Challenge Rewards Grunge Get 50/250/500/1000/1500 kills with your weapon. Stroke/ Glacier/ Grudge/ Bloodshed/Rotten. Liquid Kill two or more enemies rapidly 10/20/30/40/50 times with your weapon. Wasteland/ Amphibian/ Boundary/ Threshold/ Banished. Brushstroke Kill five or more enemies with a single shot from your weapon 50/125/250/500/750 times. Extortion/ Degeneration/ Downfall/ Drench/ Chemical. Vintage Get 50/250/750/1500/2500 kills with your weapon when it has Pack-A-Punch upgrades. Decadence/ Bravado/ Funkadelic/ Boutique/ Maniac. Fauna Get 2/4/6/8/10 elite eliminations with your weapon. Growl/ Scavenger/ Zebra/ Blue Tiger/ Rising Tiger. Topography Get 10 kills rapidly 2/4/6/8/10 times with your weapon. Acidic/ Gunrunner/ Forecast/ Cartographer/ Sunder. Infection Get 20 or more consecutive kills with the knife without getting hit 2/4/6/8/10 times. Corrosion/ Corrosion (alternate)/ Entropy/ Glitch/ Conviction.

(Image credit: Treyarch, Activision)

Knife

Category Challenge Rewards Grunge Get 50/125/250/500/750 kills with the knife. Stroke/ Glacier/ Grudge/ Bloodshed/ Rotten. Liquid Get 10/20/30/40/50 kills with the knife against enemies who are disoriented by a Stun Grenade, Monkey Bomb, or Decoy. Wasteland/ Amphibian/ Boundary/ Threshold/ Banished Brushstroke Get 50/125/250/500/750 kills with the knife when it has Pack-A-Punch upgrades. Extortion/ Degeneration/ Downfall/ Drench/ Chemical. Vintage Get 3/6/9/12/15 kills with the knife against enemies who are affected by Frost Blast or Ring of Fire while you have Aether Shroud active. Decadence/ Bravado/ Funkadelic/ Boutique/ Maniac Fauna Get 2/4/6/8/10 elite eliminations with the knife. Growl/ Scavenger/ Zebra/ Blue Tiger/ Rising Tiger. Topography Get 10 kills rapidly 2/4/6/8/10 times with the knife. Acidic/ Gunrunner/ Forecast/ Cartographer/ Sunder. Infection Get 20 or more consecutive kills with the knife without getting hit 2/4/6/8/10 times. Corrosion/ Corrosion (alternate)/ Entropy/ Glitch/ Conviction.

(Image credit: Treyarch, Activision)

Mastery

Challenge Rewards Unlock 35 zombie camos for your weapon. Golden Viper Unlock gold camo for all weapon classes. Plague Diamond Unlock diamond camo for all weapon classes. Dark Aether

The trickiest camo challenge appears to be in the 'Infection' category, which requires us to score 20 or more consecutive kills with our weapon without taking damage. While tearing through Die Maschine working on the Call of Duty: Cold War Zombies Easter egg, I found it difficult to avoid zombies swiping at me, particularly in the Particle Accelerator room where the walkways are quite narrow. Managing to dodge incoming undead attacks 10 times for the Conviction camo sounds near-impossible, but maybe that's down to my slow reflexes.