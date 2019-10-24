Good news: you can indeed respec in The Outer Worlds. I get it, you didn't spend long enough in the character creation menus because you wanted to get tucking in to a nice, additive-full can of Saltuna as soon as possible, and now you're having second thoughts about your build. In that case you'll be pleased to know that, yes, you can take advantage of The Outer Worlds' respec machine.

The thing is, the machine is a little hidden away, so you may well pass it a few times without realising. It's worth using. The Outer Worlds lets you explore numerous different builds. If you're bored of being a pro liar and want to instead hit things really hard, you'll want to reroll your character sheet. Here's how to find The Outer Worlds' respec machine.

How to respec in The Outer Worlds

You can find the 'Vocational Competence Respecification Machine' on your ship, The Unreliable. As you can see in the video above it is above the workbench in the room immediately to your left as you head in The Unreliable's front door. Get to it by making a beeline straight for the yellow stairs to the back of the room on your right and hang a left round the edge of the platform.

However, while you may think that you can respec in The Outer Worlds pretty much right when you start the game, chances are you won't be able to. That's because it costs 500 'bits', the game's main currency. This will refund you all your previously-spent skill and perk points in exchange for the cash.

This is likely more than you'll have for a while, so I recommend hoarding everything you can, selling that on, and completing some quick quests to fill your space wallet. Commitment-phobes should note, however, the price of changing your character in this way increases with further uses. You've been warned, so take your time to get your character right, and have a blast.