Here's how to refund Cyberpunk 2077 on PC

Want to know how to refund Cyberpunk 2077? The game has been a talking point for years, and even more so since it finally launched on December 10. Unfortunately, not all of the conversation has tallied with what CD Projekt Red was hoping and the bugs and glitches that plague Night City have been apparent from the get-go.

PC gamers seem to be having a better time of it than their console counterparts but even so, the sprawling RPG is still riddled with issues that it can be hard to see past. James, in his Cyberpunk 2077 review said you should "play it in a few months."

CDPR is painfully aware of player concerns and recently issued a statement (via Twitter) addressing some of these issues and offering refunds to the more disgruntled players. You can see the full statement below.

While the tweet appears to be aimed at console players predominantly, it does mention that the PC version will also continue to receive updates and fixes. But if you're still unhappy and want your money back now, I've put together a guide to let you know how to refund Cyberpunk 2077.

How to refund Cyberpunk 2077 on PC

Steam

If you purchased the game via Steam, you may be able to request a refund through the normal means. Steam's refund policy states that it will refund any game with fewer than two hours played, but it might be worth trying that first before contacting CDPR directly (see below for details).

Navigate to Help>Steam Support via the app or Support in the browser version

Select Cyberpunk 2077 from the list and select the problem you are having—in this case, it's probably "It's not what I expected."

Choose "I'd like to request a refund" from the next screen.

Select a refund method from the drop-down.

Assuming it is approved, it can take up to seven days for the refund to appear on your account.

GOG

The process is more simple on GOG. You'll need to submit the request within 30 days of making the purchase.

Head to GOG's Submit a Request page

Select Cyberpunk 2077 from the top of the page

Fill in the form and use the drop-downs as required—there's one specific one for Cyberpunk 2077—but add as much detail as you can before submitting.

Humble

You'll need to submit a ticket within 60 days of purchase, according to its policy.

Head here to submit a request

Select 'Payments and refunds' in the first drop-down menu

Choose 'Refund request' as the next option

Pick the option that best suits your concerns

Enter your email address and other info, including the transaction ID from your purchase.

Humble is currently taking around five business days to respond to requests.

Epic Games Store

Much like Steam, Epic's refund policy requires you have less than two hours of play time and you'll need to request the refund within 14 days of purchase. It's unclear whether any of these restrictions will be lifted for Cyberpunk 2077 specifically.

On your Account page, click on Transactions (or Payment History)

Locate Cyberpunk 2077 and expand it

Look for a "Request Refund" button and click it

Select the reason you're requesting the refund and confirm

You should receive a confirmation to let you know your refund has gone through.

If all else fails...

If you don't have any luck refunding Cyberpunk 2077 through the normal means, perhaps because of the refund policy restrictions in place, there is one more thing you can try.

You can request a refund directly through CDPR by sending an email to helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. Do be aware though that you'll need to have attempted to get a refund from the store you bought Cyberpunk 2077 before you contact them directly. You'll need to be quick though—this option is only available until December 21.