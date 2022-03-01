How to find Melina and level up in Elden Ring

Wondering how to level up in Elden Ring? If you're a Souls veteran, the process to increase your stats in the Lands Between is pretty much the same as the other games. It might be a little confusing for newcomers, however, especially as you don't get the option to spend your runes straight away. It gets even more complicated when it comes to Elden Ring Great Runes.

You have a lot of freedom to explore, so it's possible that you might miss Melina in Elden Ring at first. Venturing into dungeons or taking on enemies in the open world is fine, but a point will come where you want to spend some of your Runes on strengthening your stats. In this guide, I'll explain how to level up in Elden Ring, so you can grow stronger.

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Melina location

Melina is the mysterious NPC that uses the runes you've accumulated through killing enemies to grant you power. If you're just starting out and she hasn't appeared yet, don't worry—you need to visit and rest at three Sites of Grace in the open world before she shows up. This doesn't include those you discover in dungeons, so you're likely to come across her at either Agheel Lake North or the Gatefront Sites of Grace.

How to level up in Elden Ring

When she first appears, Melina will offer you the Spectral Steed Whistle, allowing you to summon Torrent, your Elden Ring mount . From this point, whenever you rest at a Site of Grace, you have the option of leveling up. It's also worth noting that you will have the option to accept or refuse Melina's offer during this first encounter. You might as well accept her bargain as refusing her just means you can change your mind at any future Site of Grace you visit.

Runes you've collected can be turned into attribute points, providing you have enough, and each time you do this, your character gains a level. Each subsequent level or attribute upgrade requires more runes to unlock.