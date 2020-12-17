Here's where to find the combat shotgun in GTA Online

Looking for the new combat shotgun in GTA Online? This particular weapon is a new addition introduced with December 15's Cayo Perico Heist update. As well as the heist itself, a number of new weapons have been added to the game, but this particular shotgun does require a certain amount of patience and luck to find.

If you haven't been able to locate the combat shotgun so far, despite playing the Heist—or if you simply want to know where you can find it when you do—read on below to discover everything we know about the GTA Online combat shotgun.

GTA Online combat shotgun: Where to find it

First of all, if you want to get your hands on the new combat shotgun, you'll need to get yourself to the island of Cayo Perico. If you're unsure how to get there, we've put together a handy guide that explains how to start the GTA Cayo Perico Heist. If you've completed the Heist, but have come away without finding the combat shotgun, don't be too surprised—it spawns in random locations so it can be very easy to miss.

During the heist finale, you'll get to explore El Rubio's mansion—this is where the combat shotgun can be found. As I mentioned above, it's random where it will actually spawn so you might need to hunt around for it. It seems to be most commonly found leaning against a wall in the southern area of the mansion's compound, though it's possible it could turn up anywhere in the entire area.

Once you've successfully located the combat shotgun during the Cayo Perico Heist, you'll unlock it in the Ammu-Nation stores where it's available for the tidy sum of $295,000.