Unsure how to holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 on PC? Over the course of the game you'll witness serious moments, deep conversations as you get to know some of the characters, and even some Cyberpunk 2077 romance scenes. The last thing you want to do is have your weapon in-hand to distract you from those experiences.

There's a time and a place to have your shiny tech pistol, or sharp katana swaying ahead of you, and that's when you're taking on enemies in combat. Speaking to a friendly NPC while pointing a gun in their face is just a bit rude. So, how do you holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 anyway?

How to holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

To holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077, all you need to do is double-tap Alt on your keyboard.

Alternatively, you can hold Alt to bring up your weapon wheel and select the gun with the line through it on the right side. Opening the weapon wheel takes a bit longer, so I recommend just sticking with double-tapping Alt. It's also worth mentioning that if you tap Alt once, it'll cycle through your three weapon slots.

How to change your key binds

If you don't like using Alt to holster your weapon, you can always change your key binds. To do so, press Esc, click on Settings, and then Key Bindings. Scroll down to Cycle Weapon and enter the key you'd rather use instead. Remapping this key bind will also remap the key bind for bringing up the weapons wheel. There's no way to assign a different key for holstering your weapon, cycling, and displaying the weapon wheel.