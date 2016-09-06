How the disappointment of Mighty No. 9 helped 20XX flourish

When I reviewed Mighty No. 9, I found it to be incredibly disappointing. But more than that, it still left me craving a modern Mega Man experience—and apparently I wasn't the only one. I talked to the developer of 20XX, a Mega Man roguelike currently in Early Access, at PAX West this weekend and was told that Mighty No. 9's less than stellar reception led to a direct boost in 20XX's sales. Watch the video above to hear us talk about what 20XX did right and how the game has been updated consistently for a year and a half.