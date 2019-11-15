How long is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

How long is Jedi: Fallen Order? If part of your decision when it comes to buying a game depends on the length of a game's campaign, this is no doubt a question you'll have in mind when it comes to one of the more promising single-player Star Wars games to emerge in recent years: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

If you're a Star Wars fan, however, this is a canon entry to the interstellar series that mustn't be missed. It sees Jedi Cal Kestis, scarred by Order 66's massacre of his people, attempting to deal with his trauma in what appears to be one of the darker stories we've seen in the epic saga so far. But we're interested in Jedi: Fallen Order's length, so here's everything we know about that.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order length

Due to us receiving code a little later than other publications, we can't give you a personal answer to this question yet. However the review embargo for the game has dropped, so the many verdicts from sites that did get early access are now out in the wild.

When it comes to the reviews that slap a number on the game in terms of gameplay length, most seem to be in agreement. For example Gamespot's reviewer spent 22 hours with Fallen Order, "but didn't uncover all of its secrets". IGN note that the main campaign takes about 20 hours to complete and Eurogamer clocked up 30, with some side activities completed for good measure.

In other words, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is 20 hours long, at least when it comes to the main story. But there's at least ten more to be had if you want to pick the game clean for secrets and collectibles. And if you're struggling with finding them all, expect to find some guides emerge on PC Gamer to help you out in due course.

While Fallen Order is by no means an 100-hour epic, it looks like you'll be drinking in more of this outstanding fantasy universe for at least a little longer than in the bare-bones Battlefront 2 campaign. The Metroidvania stylings of Fallen Order will certainly keep you digging for a good long time, but keep an eye out for our full review soon to see if those hours will actually be any good.