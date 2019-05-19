Redesign derelict gardens in House Flipper's first paid DLC, out now

House Flipper's first paid DLC is all about cleaning up and redesigning gardens, and it's now available on Steam.

In the DLC, called Garden Flipper, you'll first clear away trash, mow the grass and tug out weeds. You'll then be able to lay down paths or patios, place flowerbeds and arrange furniture in whatever configuration you like—the trailer above shows all manner of chairs, hot tubs, sheds and play houses. When it's all finished, you sell it for a profit, and move onto the next one.

In total, the DLC has 500 items plus variants, including more than 250 plants. Just like the main game, which Chris described as "like Viscera Cleanup Detail only for super gross houses", everything happens manually in first-person, so you should get the sense that the garden is coming to life around you. I like the idea of continually tinkering until everything is exactly the way I want it.

It won't be for everybody, and Chris concluded that House Flipper wasn't fun enough to sustain long hours of play, but if you're a fan of the base game then it looks like the same formula, taken outdoors.

The Steam reviews are mostly positive, although some people are experiencing bugs and glitches. If you want to give it a go, it's $13.50/£10.25, which includes a 10% launch discount. Grab it here.

Thanks, RPS.