Hollywood's already bought the rights for a Gamestop/Reddit film

It was only inevitable that this would happen—the GameStop/Reddit stock saga is now on its way to becoming a movie.

According to Deadline, film studio MGM has bought the rights to a book proposal written by Ben Mezrich, called The Antisocial Network. If that sounds awfully familiar, Mezrich was the pen behind Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook, a Tale of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal, which was adapted in the far less wordy movie The Social Network.

Despite the Redditor vs Wall Street beef only breaking into public consciousness over the last couple of weeks, Mezrich apparently already had his proposal on the market by the end of last week, with MGM snapping up the movie rights on Friday.

If you somehow managed to miss the entire thing, which is still ongoing, GameStop's stocks went from just under $20 a share to a whopping $469 at its peak, largely as a result of subreddit WallStreetBets. The situation caused a massive uproar amongst hedge fund managers and a collective realisation that nobody really fully understands how the stock market works.

While the whole ordeal has died down somewhat, it's likely far from over with Nokia now becoming targets. You can check out what happened here, along with some helpful tweets that explain how the stock market and short squeezes work.