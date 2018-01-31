Hollow Knight's third free expansion will add new boss fights and an extra game mode

Hollow Knight, the best platformer of 2017, is getting a third free expansion pack called Gods & Glory, which will add new characters, boss fights and an extra game mode. It'll arrive at some point in the next few months. Sadly, it sounds like this might be the last expansion for the game: developer Team Cherry says it's the "final chapter of the Knight’s journey".

The team is keeping the new game mode a secret for now, only saying that it's been "long requested and is a classic for the genre". To play the new mode you'll first have to finish the Gods & Glory story, which comes in the form of a quest from a new character, the Godseeker. "Track down this disturbing yet alluring being, break her chains and aid her in an ancient duty."

That quest will involve multiple new boss fights, although again, Team Cherry is keeping its cards close to its chest on what those new bosses are. You'll be able to access the new quest at any point in a playthrough, so new players will get something out of it too. The expansion will also add new music and allow you to "glorify charms"—no specifics there either, but it will "uncover a whole new depth to your charm collection".

"Of course, other surprises will be hiding about the place, but we can’t spoil all the fun," Team Cherry said.