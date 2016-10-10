Hiveswap is coming in January, so here's a trailer

It's been a long and winding journey for Hiveswap, the point-and-click adventure game "based on and loosely related to Homestuck canon." It started as a Kickstarter for the Homestuck Adventure Game in 2012, changed developers, direction, and title in 2014, and in early 2015 was given a release window for the first of its planned four episodes of the spring of that year.

That didn't work out, and in December 2015 "a new look" for the game, shifting it from 3D to 2D, was revealed. Now, almost a year after that, we have a new (and hopefully accurate) launch window of January 2017. Developer What Pumpkin didn't have much to say about the date aside from "Check out the new trailer," so let's do that.

"Monsters in the yard. Monsters in the house. Monsters in the hall, beating on your door. Your brother’s trapped in his treehouse, so he isn’t going to be much help. You’re going to have to get yourself out of this. But where did they come from? How are you supposed to deal with this? Well, certainly not by cowering in your room. That’s for, uh, cowards. First thing’s first. You need to open the door."

Crystal clear, right? If, however, you still have questions, you can look for answers at hiveswap.com.

Thanks, Rock, Paper, Shotgun.