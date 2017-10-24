Hitman to reactivate Elusive Targets next month

Earlier this month, IO Interactive asked us to "save the date" for a Hitman-related announcement on October 24. That's today, and the developer has now revealed its iconic time-limited Elusive Targets contracts will be reactivated next month.

Alongside a new Game of the Year Edition of the base game, the Elusive Targets reset is due November 7. Here's how IO describes the process:

And starting (again) in November, we will reactivate Elusive Targets, this is something our players have been asking for. So if you missed any Elusive Targets first time round or if you are new to HITMAN, then this is your chance to experience these intense time-limited in-game targets. Reactivated Elusive Target's will still be time-limited and if you’ve already completed or failed an Elusive Target, that record still stands and cannot be altered but you can complete any others.

At a regular price of $60 ($20 if you already own everything from Season One), Hitman's GOTY edition includes the original's seven locations, bonus missions, and Challenge Packs—and comes with new 'Escalation Contracts', lighting and graphics enhancements, and a clown suit. Obviously.

The new game also boasts a new four-mission 'Patient Zero' campaign "with new dialogue, briefings and audio tracks", with the added promise of a "few surprises" for players when it lands.

Here's a GOTY-flavoured trailer:

Hitman's Game of the Year Edition is due November 7.