Hitman 3 players can now import the first two games from Steam

After announcing earlier this month that the import function would be live before the end of February, IO Interactive has confirmed that owners of Hitman 1 and 2 can import both games' locations into Hitman 3 for free.

It's been a bit of a quandary for the studio, with Hitman 3 being an Epic Store exclusive and Hitman 2 only available on Steam. IO's initial solution was to offer an access pass for the Hitman 2 locations at a discounted rate, which shockingly enough wasn't received very well. They then promised that they would work on a solution to import the locations free-of-charge for existing users, but that it would take some time.

💻✅We're pleased to share that HITMAN 3 PC players can now import locations from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 at no additional cost.Follow the official 3-step guide here: https://t.co/NBq08j7C9J pic.twitter.com/1vbG5dpSIqFebruary 18, 2021

IO is still using the access pass as a means to transfer locations over to Hitman 3, but they've now thrown up a dedicated web page for owners of the first two games to claim the passes for free. It's "a simple three-step process," one which IO recommends you do on your PC as the website isn't optimised for mobile.

Hitman 3 has been out for just shy of a month now, and it's been a hit within our (virtual) office. Andy gave the game a stunning 90, while Fraser won't rest until his dreams of being taken out by Agent 47 come true.