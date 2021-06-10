Hideo Kojima has been 're-thinking his creative process' in light of Covid-19

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima likened the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to the 9/11 terror attacks, in a short interview with Geoff Keighley on the developer's creative process.

When Keighley checked in with Kojima during Summer Game Fest, Kojima spoke on how the outbreak has affected his approach to development. In the past, his games have often touched unnervingly on cultural concerns—but Death Stranding's vision of an isolated society came true uncomfortably quickly.

"I was always thinking about what could happen in society in 5, 10, or 20 years," said Kojima. "It was like predicting the future and adding the entertainment essence. And that's how I always created.

"The reality came much too soon, especially on Death Stranding."

In light of this, Kojima said he's figuring out how to adapt his creative process. Entertainment "has to be fun," but he's always sought to give players something to learn (whether or not that's been successful is up for debate). With the speed culture moves at now, however, Kojima admits that he needs to shake up his process—though for the time being, he's not quite ready to say how.

"I can't really say specifically. It won't be like the past. It won't be one step at a time. It's a drastic change, just like after 9/11. We have to adapt and think about new ways of creating, as entertainment can't fall behind."

Kojima also introduced a trailer for Death Stranding: Director's Cut, coming to PlayStation 5. Presumably we'll see that update on PC eventually as well.