Heroes of Newerth is free to play until next Sunday

S2 Games are launching a free-to-play period to celebrate Heroes of Newerth's first birthday. This will let players enjoy the game for nothing for the next week-and-a-bit.

The DOTA-style multiplayer game has enjoyed plenty of success over the last twelve months, and now has more than 50,000 players a day. With dozens of unique heroes, and more being added all the time, it's unlikely you'll be able to see everything Heroes of Newerth has to offer in a few days, but for the magnificent price of nothing, it's certainly worth a look.

You can sign up for a free Hereos of Newerth account now on the Heroes of Newerth site . The account will remain active until the free trial's closing date on Sunday May 22.

The launch of the free trial coincides with an update that revamps the item shop and adds tooltips to help new players get into the game. A new hero guides feature has been added as well, creating strategy guides created and voted for by players.

You'll find full details in the latest Heroes of Newerth newsletter , and much more on the official Heroes of Newerth site . For an overview of some of the most recent additions to the enormous hero roster, check out our Heroes of Newerth news feed.