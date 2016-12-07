Here's what The Witcher 3 looks like at max settings, 4K, and 60 fps

After completing the Large Pixel Collider last month, we made a shortlist of games that would help us show off the power of our fully armed and operational godly gaming rig. Obviously The Witcher 3—one of our award-winners from 2015 and one of our favorite RPGs ever—had to be included. You knew we weren't going to miss an opportunity to make a splash with Geralt.

See The Witcher 3 with everything cranked up in the Vimeo embed above—we're using Vimeo for this series of videos because we think it offers better compression than YouTube, and we wouldn't want you missing out on any of the 8.3 million pixels we're throwing at you.

Want to know what hardware we're running? Read more at pcgamer.com/LPC.