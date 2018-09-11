Here's the system requirements for Black Ops 4's battle royale mode beta

With the PC beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout battle royale mode only a few days away, Treyarch’s released minimum and recommended system requirements. They’re almost the same as they were in the multiplayer beta, not surprisingly, so if you were fine then, you should be all set.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 40GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 40GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Blackout’s beta kicked off a bit earlier on PS4, but that does mean there are plenty of videos and streams that you can plug into until it appears on PC. Since it’s a battle royale game and Call of Duty, there are quite a few of them.

The PC beta starts on the 14th for pre-orders and the next day for everyone else.