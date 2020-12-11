Here's the Dragon Age 4 trailer from The Game Awards

BioWare dropped a new Dragon Age 4 teaser at the Game Awards today, though the game is just called "The Next Dragon Age" for now—watch it above.

The trailer is narrated by Varric Tethras, who talks of facing "demons, dragons, darkspawn, even the Dread Wolf"—we're left with a shot of our old friend Solas from Dragon Age Inquisition.

There's no release date for the next Dragon Age right now—it hasn't even been properly named yet, and not much is known about it. The last time we saw it was in a little behind the scenes video from Gamescom 2020.

This trailer is the most substantial look we've had yet, but here's everything else we know about it so far.