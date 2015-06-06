Here's the Coolest/Craziest Stuff We Saw at Computex 2015
This is the first time we've been able to cover Computex, and we have to say: this is the show for us.
While shows like E3 and CES do offer plenty of PC stuff, the Taipei tech event is undoubtedly the premier event for PC components. Whether it came down to inventive chassis or awesome case mods (like the Thermaltake's modded Thor case here), there is something at Computex for the PC enthusiast in all of us.
The following slides showcase some of the coolest and craziest stuff we saw at Computex 2015.
You probably haven't heard of Avexir, but the company is quite popular in Asia and here are some illuminating RAM sticks from them.
If you're a fan of black and green, you'll like this custom-loop setup.
It's quite pretty in pink.
If you look closely, there are actually two PCs using the same water cooling setup in this case!
This custom mod is inspired by rice rocket cars.
Check out the blue-glowing Avexir RAM.
Antec's bold new S10 tower.
Deepcool's PlayStation-inspired case.
Another one of Deepcool's new interesting cases.
The Captain America of cases.
Deepcool's wickedly crazy Trinity case with a glass side for the GPU.
The getaway PC
Looking for a green desk?
This is without a doubt the craziest case we saw at the show. See video footage of In Win's transforming PC.
This looks like a computer case out of the movie Promotheus.
Asus' new Z170 mobo for Skylake.
Now that's what we call a Tron case.
PC on the go.
This is Ridley's favorite PC.
MSI's dragon PC mod
MSI's new case is quite small
Phone sizes can be super large in Asia iPhone 5s for scale).
Gigabyte's elephant PC.
Looks like something out of Titanfall...except with a rat on top (or whatever that is).
Thermaltake's glowing wall-mounted PC
An underwater monitor
Thermaltake's new cases are really huge
This is a massive case in person.
This devil's got some horns.
Check out that sweet window art.
Some cool cases, albeit, perhaps slightly inspired by Apple.
This case looks like some speakers.
This is Acer's 11K setup!
ADATA wanted to prove its drives were durable so the company froze one of its SSDs in a block of ice and had it working.
Cooler Masters ultra modular new Master Case chassis.
Silverstone's new console-sized Raven chassis.
Many of the cases at Computex will never see the light of day in the US.
Here are some cases that may never see the light of day in the US.
...and here's some more.
A big box from Bitfenix.
This mobo is running Intel's new Broadwell processor.
An In Win case running three 980 Tis
Intel was perturbed that the mobile SOC companies were marketing 8-core SOCs and up in the mobile market (many of which aren't ever used), so Intel wanted to jab these companies at their booth by taping a 18-core Xeon CPU to a mobile phone so that they could sell the same idea.
Nvidia showing off Crescent Bay demos at its VR suite.
There were plenty of gaming laptops with gsync monitors at Computex
AMD CEO Lisa Su holding up the company's new Carrizo APU.
Check out that bubbling red goodness.
Gigabyte's Z170 mobo for Skylake.