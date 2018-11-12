Here's the cheapest place to get Fallout 76 in Australia

Fallout 76 launches on Wednesday, and if you've not already bought the game in order to partake in its beta tests, then Amazon Australia has a very attractive deal at present. If you're still inclined to buy boxed copies of PC games, you can get Fallout 76 for $49.76. Delivery is also free if you're a Prime subscriber. So in other words, it's going for half the asking price compared to Bethesda.net and EB Games.

Sure, you may need to wait for the game to be delivered, but if you act fast enough and live in either Sydney or Melbourne, you'll probably receive it on launch day.