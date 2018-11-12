Here's the cheapest place to get Fallout 76 in Australia

Fallout 76 launches on Wednesday, and if you've not already bought the game in order to partake in its beta tests, then Amazon Australia has a very attractive deal at present. If you're still inclined to buy boxed copies of PC games, you can get Fallout 76 for $49.76. Delivery is also free if you're a Prime subscriber. So in other words, it's going for half the asking price compared to Bethesda.net and EB Games.
Sure, you may need to wait for the game to be delivered, but if you act fast enough and live in either Sydney or Melbourne, you'll probably receive it on launch day.
Chris has been playing the beta, and his early verdict is that it's full of good stories, despite its rough patches.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.