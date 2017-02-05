Here's an extended look at Rainbow Six Siege's new map and operators

Rainbow Six Siege's Velvet Shell expansion was thoroughly detailed at the weekend, and as Steven's detailed report demonstrates, it looks like it'll be a prosperous year for the tactical shooter. The first of four expansions scheduled for this year, Velvet Shell features the Coastline map and two new operators.

We've seen teases for all of these, but the video below is an expanded look at how they'll play out in-game. A few things of note: Mira's horizontal breach isn't, uh, a breach charge: it's a one way mirror. Meanwhile, Jackal's footprint tracking capabilities can actually mark enemy locations when scanned, meaning you'll probably want to take him out quick smart if he's on the enemy team.

The video is below, and Steven's feature is worth a read – Ubisoft wants Rainbow Six Siege to have anywhere between 50 and 100 operators eventually.