Popular

Here's a hot deal for a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for $680

By

This is nearly the cheapest price we've ever seen for a GTX 1080 Ti. Grab it while you can.

Going top of the line almost always entails spending top dollar, and while that is still true of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, Massdrop is offering one at a pretty nice discount.

The Aorus (Gigabyte) GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is up for grabs. Initially the sale had both Gigabyte's Extreme SKU for $730, and the standard model (GV-N1-8TAORUS-11GD) for $680. The Extreme version is sold out, but the latter (and less expensive) model is still available.

Read more: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition review

That is the cheapest around for a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Over at Newegg, the least expensive variant is an MSI model for $745. There is a $10 mail-in-rebate available, but even factoring that in, Massdrop has it beat by $55.

The Aorus card that is up for grabs has a 1,569MHz base clock and 1,683MHz boost clock in Gaming mode, and a 1,594MHz base clock and 1,708MHz boost clock on OC mode. Both are overclocked from Nvidia's reference specs, which calls for a 1,480MHz base clock and 1,582MHz boost.

For cooling, this card uses a three-fan cooling solution with a large copper base plate that makes direct contact with the GPU and VRAM, and a copper back plate.

You can grab the card here. To see the $680 price tag, log in, hit Join Drop, and select the lower priced Aorus card. Shipping's free, too.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

See comments