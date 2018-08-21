Here are the GeForce RTX graphics cards that are available to preorder right now

Nvidia made a splash at its GeForce event on Monday by formally (and finally) introducing its GeForce RTX 2000 series of graphics cards, powered by its Turing GPU architecture with real-time ray tracing capabilities. They're not cheap, but if you've been saving your pennies for this very moment, there are several SKUs available to preorder right now.

There are also several product listings that are not yet available to preorder, and who knows when that will change. In the meantime, we've gathered up a collection of links to Turing cards that are available right now.

We'll start with the Founders Editions cards on Nvidia's website:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition: $1,199 (Nvidia)

GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition: $799 (Nvidia)

Nvidia is charging a premium for its FE cards. Unlike with Pascal, the FE cards are not reference designs, and instead have boost clocks that are overclocked by 90MHz. Nvidia says there are other reasons for the pricing premium, including an improved cooling setup. As it stands, the GeForce RTX 2070 and GeForce RTX 2080 cost $100 more than Nvidia's advertised reference price points, and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is $200 more.

We haven't seen any cards yet that are selling for reference prices, but we did find a few that are available to preorder on Amazon:

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 O8G Dual-Fan OC: $839.99 (Amazon)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Windforce OC: $789.99 (Amazon)

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming: $849.99 (Amazon)

Newegg has a wider selection to choose from at the moment, and from additional AIB parters as well. Unfortunately, most of them can only be purchased as a bundle with other hardware. Here are the standalone cards we found:

And here are the various bundles on Newegg:

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 O8G Dual Fan OC + Samsung 860 Evo 1TB: $997.98 (Newegg)

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming + Core I7-8700K: $1,164.99 (Newegg)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC + Core i7-8700K: $1,144.99 (Newegg)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Windforce OC + Samsung 860 Evo 1TB: $947.98 (Newegg)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming Trio + Core i7-8700K: $1,114.98 (Newegg)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Amp + Core i7-8700K: $1,154.99 (Newegg)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Amp + Samsung 860 Evo 1TB: $997.99 (Newegg)

Other than Nvidia's FE stock, we didn't find any GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cards for preorder. As for the GeForce RTX 2070, that will be available in October, presumably with preorders going up closer to its release. The 2080 Ti and 2080 models will ship "on or around" September 20.

There's a certain leap of faith in buying one of these cards before anyone (including us) have a chance to properly benchmark them. And of course they're pricier than the previous generation. If you're looking to stay a generation behind for a cheaper price tag, check out our list of the best graphics cards.

