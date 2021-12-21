Henry Cavill wants to star in a Red Dead Redemption movie now

Audio player loading…

Hunky Henry Cavill has been doing the rounds to promote The Witcher season two, and seems to be on something of a quest to put his name down for every gaming adaptation under the sun. Geralt? Never heard of him: hey, what about Mass Effect? His love for Warhammer 40K leads to constant outpourings of affection for the hobby, and he'll even politely correct hosts confusing it with Warcraft.

All this and looks too, but Cavill's not done. The Witcher season two had a red carpet premiere in Madrid, as part of which Cavill spoke to GameReactor who asked which videogame he'd want to do as a Netflix movie or series.

"Well, that's a tricky one, 'cause you're tying both an IP and a company together, which is a tricky thing to do, so I certainly don't want to put myself in any corners with that, but there are plenty of games out there... I've actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2—I know I'm a little bit late to that party—but I started playing it and I'm really enjoying it. And so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie."

Cavill's a bit fresh-faced for Arthur Morgan, though maybe he could pull off a decent John Marston. Thing is, you get the feeling at the moment he'd basically offer himself up to play Earthworm Jim. Cavill has of course said he'll do as many seasons of the Witcher as Netflix will let him so, with the show's scripts for season three in the bag and its popularity riding high, expect plenty more of this. Someone ask him about Max Payne next.