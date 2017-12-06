Popular

Hello Neighbor releases this week, so here's a new trailer

By

It's a creepy stealth game about stalking your weird neighbour.

Hello Neighbor is a game about stalking your neighbors. More specifically, a game about stalking one particularly creepy neighbor, a neighbor who appears to be hiding something in his home. But who's the real creep, here? I hide stuff from my neighbors too, such as belongings I don't want them to steal. But who gives a toss about real world moral dilemmas, because Hello Neighbor is a video game – a promising one – and it'll release this week.

It'll release on December 8, to be precise. Chris played a bit of the pre-alpha last year, and he enjoyed himself despite trying a good 30 times to successfully invade  someone's privacy. Read that while you wait, or else watch the trailer below.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments