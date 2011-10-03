Hearts of Iron: The Card Game now in open beta. "Panzer Repair Shop" card up for grabs

Paradox Interactive have just announced that Hearts of Iron: The Card Game is in open beta.

The beta lets you play in casual games for free. Competitive games and tournaments will cost. Sign up before October 17 and you'll get three limited edition cards to bolster your deck including the "Panzer Repair Shop" card. Here's hoping you've got some busted up Panzers in your deck.

Hearts of Iron: The Card Game is played entirely in-browser. You get to play as the Axis, Allies or Comintern and create a own custom deck depending on your style of play. Read Evan's early impressions here or click though for a video tutorial from the devs.