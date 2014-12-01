Hearthstone: Goblins vs Gnomes – latest cards reviewed

After playing half a dozen games using some of the new Goblins vs Gnomes cards at BlizzCon, I gave my thoughts on the set so far. Since then, Blizzard has been drip-feeding new cards on an almost daily basis, through a combination of media exclusives and Twitter-voted reveals. Here I've rounded up the latest cards, and speculated on their potential value.

Clearly, without knowing what's in the entire set, or seeing how the meta shifts as a result, there's quite a bit of assumption going on here, but hopefully the reasoning's sound. Let me know which cards you think are most promising in the comments, and I'll keep the article updated as more cards come in.

Oh, and this is the art for the new packs which you'll be blowing your in-game gold and actual cash on when the set arrives in December. Mmm, mechalicious.