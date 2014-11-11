Hearthstone: Goblins vs Gnomes interview

Once the extended party that was the Curse of Naxxramas rollout was over, I found my interest in Hearthstone waning for the first time since I started playing the game (and pouring my money into packs). With the metagame settled around a few dominant decks, and my collection almost complete, there felt like little reason to grind obsessively every night. That changed this weekend.

BlizzCon saw the announcement of the Goblins vs Gnomes expansion, which will be released this December and includes over 120 new cards. You can see a gallery of the ones revealed so far here, and get my hands-on impressions here. At the show I also got the chance to sit down with Hearthstone senior producer Yong Woo, and we discussed the amount of RNG in the set, Blizzard’s approach to balance, and whether we’ll ever get those extra deck slots.