Hardboiled cop RPG No Truce With the Furies is now called Disco Elysium

No Truce With the Furies is an isometric RPG styled after a hardboiled cop show, set in the corrupt, beautifully dilapidated city of Revachol West. As a disgraced detective, players will investigate crimes, break down doors, arrest and interrogate suspects—or maybe just wander the streets, exploring the city's mysteries and delivering some semblance of justice as the whim strikes. It's all a bit vague, to be honest, but it seems like the real question isn't "whodunit," but "what kind of cop—and what kind of person—do you want to be?"

Also cool-sounding but not exactly on-the-nose is (or, I should say, was) the title: "No Truce With the Furies" is bracing and aggressive and sounds positively mythological, but what does it actually mean? I have no idea. That confusion may be why the game has been graced with a new title, Disco Elysium, although it all still sounds suitably weird.

"Disco Elysium’s completely original skill system makes your innermost feelings, doubts, and memories an integral part of every conversation," the Steam page says. "Level up your rational faculties, sharpen your wits, or give in to your basest instincts. What kind of cop you are is up to you."

As a title, Disco Elysium perhaps conjures a slightly more precise mental image than No Truce With the Furies, but I think it comes up shorter in the raw coolness department (disco is dead, man), and I'm honestly not sure what it accomplishes that the old title didn't. Maybe it's a literary allusion that's gone over my head (that happens a lot), but commenters on YouTube seem to share the sentiment: Neither title makes much sense, but No Truce With the Furies is really metal. As opposed to, you know, disco.

Whatever it's called, I think it looks really promising, and I'm anxious to learn more about it. Disco Elysium is being published by Humble—they do that sort of thing now—and is expected to be out in the second half of this year. Find out more at zaumstudio.com.