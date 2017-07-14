Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics open beta is live now

Smite Tactics, now known as Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics, has hit open beta. The god vs. god CCG will be free-to-play, and you can start sending your minions into the fray right now.

Hand of the Gods is part turn-based tactics, part CCG, with gods and mythological beasties duking it out in an arena, while spells, abilities and new combatants can be summoned from a deck of divine cards that you can build up over time. You’ll unlock a bunch of card packs now, just by taking the open beta for a spin.

Like Hi-Rez’s other games, Hand of the Gods was built for eSports, and with that in mind, the developer has already announced a tournament with a $50k prize at the Hi-Rez Expo next year. An open portion of the event is also being planned, so as long as you have a ticket to the expo, you’ll be able to try your luck and maybe walk away with a big cheque.

HRX will take place in early January, but you can start playing Hand of the Gods now by downloading it for free here.