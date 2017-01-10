Halo Wars 2 will get a fancy boxed release from THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic has some good news for game collectors: It's put together a deal with 343 Industries and Microsoft to release boxed editions of the upcoming RTS Halo Wars 2.

The physical release of Halo Wars 2 will come in two flavors, standard and Ultimate. Both will offer access to the game on the Xbox One console through the Play Anywhere feature, while the Ultimate edition will also include four days of advance access to the game, the Halo Wars 2 season pass, and Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, an "enhanced" release of the original Halo Wars that also supports Play Anywhere.

“After working on so many titles together with Microsoft in 2016, we are stoked to start the year with another partnership," THQ Nordic founder and CEO Lars Wingefors said. "Being able to deliver such a big franchise to RTS and Halo fans alike, the opportunity to buy and own this game in a beautiful physical shape is something we appreciate a lot.”

The Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition will be released on February 17 and will go for $80/€80, while the standard release will sell for $60/€60 and be out on February 21—the same pricing and release dates as the digital versions. In between those dates, it will also be playable at the PC Gamer Weekender, which runs February 18-19 in London.