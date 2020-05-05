Halo 2: Anniversary comes to Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC next week

A few weeks after public testing got underway, Microsoft has announced that Halo 2: Anniversary, the remake of the 2004 FPS and the next part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, will come to Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC on May 12.

Halo 2: Anniversary was originally released in 2014 as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection for the Xbox One console, with dramatically improved cinematics, new cutscenes, and remastered audio. The PC port is optimized even further with support for 4K resolutions, ultrawide displays, and adjustable FOV, and players who like a healthy shot of nostalgia in their games will be able to toggle between the Anniversary and the original Halo 2 graphics.

Halo 2: Anniversary is coming May 12cc: @Ninja pic.twitter.com/3V10oWyhIPMay 5, 2020

The Steam listing currently indicates that Halo 2: Anniversary is available as DLC for The Master Chief Collection, but it should be purchasable standalone when it goes live: Previous MCC games Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, go for $10/£7/€10 individually, while the full Master Chief Collection is $40/£30/€40.

Alternatively, the Xbox Game Pass for PC is $5 per month (and just $1 for your first month), which gets you unlimited access to more than 100 games. If you're not hung up on "ownership," which is a pretty squishy concept these days anyway, it's a hell of a deal.

With Halo 2: Anniversary just about out the door, it's about time we turned our attention to parts 4 and 5 of The Master Chief Collection, Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST. Microsoft dropped the first MCC Halo 3 screens last weekend—they still look quite good.