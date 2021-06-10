Hackers steal FIFA 21, Frostbite source code from EA

Electronic Arts has been hit with a massive data breach that reportedly saw hackers make off with the source code for various games and tools, according to a report from Motherboard.

According to underground hacking forums accessed by Motherboard, hackers claimed to have "full capability of exploiting on all EA services". These posts assert that the group has accessed the full source code for FIFA 21 and its matchmaking tools, along with the source code for the Frostbite Engine (EA's most popular in-house game engine, which is powering this year's Battlefield 2042).

In total, the hackers claim to have nicked over 780GB worth of data (including proprietary tools and development frameworks) from the publisher, and has begun advertising its sale in hacking communities.

In a statement to Motherboard, an EA spokesperson verified that the publisher had indeed suffered a data breach, and that the files reportedly accessed by hackers were in fact affected. The spokesperson did stress, however, that no player information was shared.

"We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen. No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy.

"Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation."