Daybreak announces the Elite Series, a new H1Z1 pro circuit with prizes totaling $1 million

Daybreak Game Company has announced the Elite Series, a new pro circuit for Early Access battle royale shooter H1Z1: King of the Kill. The circuit will feature four stops worldwide: North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Each event in the Elite Series will feature single-elimination team and solo tournaments with prize pools of $150,000 and $100,000, respectively. Add up all those tournaments and prizes and you've got a whopping $1 million up for grabs. Check out the announcement trailer above.

The H1Z1 Elite Series kicks off at this year's DreamHack Atlanta, which is being held from July 21-23. Obey Alliance (winner of the Fight For the Crown televised tournament earlier this year), World Best Gaming, Denial Esports, and Counter Logic Gaming, and other teams will be on hand for the tourney. If you're interested in qualifying and fighting for a piece of the purse, here's the link to register.

And, if the Elite Series doesn't give you your fill, there's still H1Z1's annual Invitational, which is taking place this October at TwitchCon in Long Beach, California.