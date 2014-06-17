Gunpoint gets a new engine and Steam Workshop support, on sale for two days

Gunpoint is a 2D stealth-puzzle game in which you rewire the electronics and security systems of various buildings in order to break in and steal stuff. It came out last summer and we didn't review it , because as it turns out the game's developer, Tom Francis, was a long-time writer for PC Gamer, which led to all sorts of very obvious concerns about bias and conflict of interest. But while we couldn't review it, we can tell you that a rather large patch has gone live that, among other things, converts the game to an entirely new engine. Oh, and it's on sale, too.

Why go to all the trouble of converting a game to a new engine more than a year after it's released? Bug fixes and performance boosts are two pretty good reasons, and perhaps even more important in the long term, it will enable the development of Linux and Mac versions. The addition of Steam Workshop functionality will simplify the process of sharing and browsing user-made levels, and the addition of a swear filter means you'll be able to let your kids play without worrying about them running into any unwanted f-bombs.

And with the patch comes a sale, although in all honesty I don't know if the two events are actually related in any way. But coincidence or two, all three versions of Gunpoint—Regular, Special and Exclusive—are available for 75 percent off for the next couple of days. Get it while it's hot at Steam .