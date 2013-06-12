Gunpoint commentary: Chris and Tom play the game Tom made. Badly.

As mentioned on the most recent episode of the UK podcast , last week Tom and I sat down and played his game, Gunpoint , while chatting about the ideas behind it. It wasn't my intention to fail at Tom's game quite so badly, but it's hard to talk and rewire levels at the same time and also shut up.

You can watch the full half hour of trivia, failure, and the odd bit of surprising competence below.

Gunpoint is out now and has been quite well received as far as I can tell. At least, Tom seems to really enjoy hovering outside the office window in his golden helicopter. You know, I think he's trying to tell us something.