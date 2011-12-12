Guild Wars 2 leaked video reveals Mesmer as the next profession

Prepare to be Mesmer-ized. Yes, the regal Mesmer is the final profession to join the Guild Wars 2 class catalog. GamesReactor Denmark seems to have accidentally jumped the gun, posting the class trailer this morning, a few days ahead of the planned Wednesday morning announcement time. While not the most surprising of reveals, the leaked video shows off some fantastic-looking skills like teleportation, ethereal exploding clones, and even an area-of-effect invisibility spell. I'm guessing someone in Denmark wishes they were a Mesmer right about now.

The leaked video has since been removed, but according Guild Wars 2's official twitter account , more information on our favorite illusionists will be revealed Wednesday. I guess it's time to dust off my collection of fancy suits and mind bullets.