Guild Wars 2 GDC footage shows dynamic events, character creation and Thief profession

Almost half an hour of in-game Guild Wars 2 footage has emerged from GDC. We tucked this into our Sunday Video Pwn , but it's worth another look, as it features plenty of of questing and combat, and shows off the downed state. When defeated in Guild Wars 2, you'll fall to the floor, wounded but still able to attack and cast spells. Killing an opponent when downed will let you spring back to your feet and keep on fighting.

The videos also show one of Guild Wars 2's dynamic events, and a few of the skills available to the newly announced Thief class. The footage is from a GDC presentation filmed by GameTrailers . You'll find all four parts below.