New Guild Wars 2 profession revealed

NCsoft and ArenaNet have just unveiled the sixth profession for Guild Wars 2. The Thief has arrived, and he's sure to steal your heart (and your coin purse). Something of a mix between GW's Assassin and a rogue from WoW, the Thief will be sneaking into Tyria when GW2 is released.

According to NCsoft's press release, "the Thief is deadly in single combat—particularly when catching enemies off guard. Thieves compensate for their relatively low armor and health by being quick and evasive. They can travel through the shadows, vanish into thin air, or steal items from their opponents and use them as weapons." The Thief, as expected, is a master of hand-to-hand combat, able to dual-wield daggers and swords. They can also dual-wield pistols, something we just don't see enough of in MMOs. Instead of spending Energy, the Thief has a new mechanic dubbed Initiative. All of the Thief's abilities have no cooldowns, so players will have to micromanage how many Initiative points they have available with no breaks in the ability-casting action.

Be sure to stay tuned to PC Gamer—we'll have HQ footage of the Thief in action tomorrow, as well as all the Guild Wars 2 info that we can print. Until then, try to decide whether or not your Thief will be named Aladdin or the Artful Dodger.