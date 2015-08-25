GTA V video editor is getting new features next month

Rockstar announced today that GTA V's video editor is coming to consoles. That's great news for people with a PS4 or Xbox One, but there's PC news in this as well: new video editor features are coming as part of a September update.

None of the updates are huge, but they're neat supplements to the already powerful editing tools. Here are the new features, in Rockstar's words:

Ambient Audio and Sound Effects Library: Add ambient and atmospheric sound design with a library of audio tracks to help bring your scenes to life or add sound effects from a collection of Foley and other sfx.

Snapmatic Integration: Now you can export any still frame at a marker point straight to Snapmatic, giving you ultimate freedom when searching for that perfect camera angle.

Director Mode Updates: An enlarged minimap with location blips to highlight preset locations, the power to freeze chosen time of day settings and the ability to spawn air and water vehicles.

Copy and Paste Marker Properties: Easily copy and paste your audio settings from any marker to another marker in the clip – adding invaluable efficiency to your go-to editing techniques.

New Fonts: You'll now have more style options than ever for your titles and credits -- we're tripling the library of available fonts with new styles.

There were no specific dates given for when these will roll out, but it will happen in September. In the meantime, check out some of the best videos created thus far.