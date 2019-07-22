GTA Online's 'Diamond Program' offers exclusive rewards for casino patrons

(Image credit: Rockstar)

GTA Online's Diamond Casino & Resort opens its doors to the world tomorrow, July 23, offering patrons the finest in high-flyin', stylin', and profilin' luxury in a Master Penthouse suite that comes complete with Silver Status VIP Membership. That gets you the exclusive "She's Loaded" artwork to hang in your new abode, and a swanky Diamond Classic t-shirt to hang on yourself. But if you want more—and if you're willing to work for it—then your adventure is only beginning.

Silver Status members who help casino owner Tao Cheng fend off the unwelcome advances of wealthy, corrupt Texans by completing the second co-op mission will be upgraded to Gold Status, which unlocks a new livery for the Truffade Thrax supercar and a matching t-shirt. Do a solid for casino head of operations Agatha Baker (five of them, technically) and you'll be bumped up to Platinum Status, with a Lucky 7s Tattoo and the Kronos Ära Watch—and you'll earn some GTA$ and casino chips in the process.

Diamond Status is reserved for players who go all in: Platinum members who complete all casino-related co-op missions will be given a livery for the Annis S80RR supercar, while those who host all the casino-related missions will get one "for a highly coveted brand-new vehicle." Do both, get both, and be counted among the elite: "Work together to host and participate in the complete mission strand to unlock both," Rockstar said.

Like all good things in life, the rewards program is time-limited. You've got from the casino opening—July 23, remember—until August 7 to wrap it up. Rewards will be delivered between August 8-13. Full details are available from Rockstar.